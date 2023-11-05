Dalit Man Beaten Up, Urinated Upon By 6 In Andhra Shocker: Cops

The Dailt youth was held by the six accused for four hours.

In a shocking incident, six people allegedly assaulted a Dalit youth and urinated on him in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Shyam Kumar. Police have arrested all six accused after filing a non-bailable case.

The officials said that, as per the received information, the Dailt youth was held by the six accused for four hours and was beaten up by them, and when he asked for water, the accused urinated on him.

After the incident came to the fore, the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Scheduled Caste (SC) cell staged a protest that and even blocked roads.

The protest was organised by TDP SC cell president MMS Raju, who blocked the highway near Kanchikacharla, and a protest dharna was held on both sides of the highway.

The visuals showed the protestors raising the slogan 'We Want Justice'.

The visuals also showed police officials carrying one of the leading protestors by his hands and feet in order to stop the protest and clear the crowd from the road.

The TDP SC cell president, while speaking to media personnel, said, "Attacks on Dalits have increased in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime. A lot of attacks on Dalits are continuing in the state. A young boy named Shyam Kumar was assaulted by ruling party followers and they were granted station bail and wandered outside even after assaulting the Dalit boy brutally."

MMS Raju further said, "The doctors have advised that Shyam's jaw should get an operation and it needs three days for it."

Further condemning the attacks on Dalits, he said that all those who were involved in this incident should be arrested.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, also talked to media personnel about the whole incident and said, "The Dalit youth named Shyam Kumar, who is a resident of Kanchikacherla village, was assaulted by his old friend named Harish Reddy along with five other individuals."

"Harish Reddy called Shyam Kumar to the Shivsai Kshetra area and forcibly pushed him into a car with the help of five others and took him to Guntur; meanwhile, he was badly assaulted inside the car," said Kanthi Rana Tata.

The accused will be presented before a fast-track court and remanded, said police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)