Andhra Sets Record With Over A Million People Vaccinated In A Day

Previously, the state created a record by administering over 6 lakh vaccines in a day

Andhra Pradesh has set a new record by administering over 12 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine till 6 pm today. A total of 12.56 lakh vaccines were administered to people across the state by 6 pm when the special drive ended.

In the process, the state also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

The number reached 11.85 lakh at 5 pm, tweeted Arogya Andhra, the official Covid response handle of the state government.

The special vaccination drive was undertaken by the state health department on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

#NewRecord by #AndhraPradesh that did over #10LakhVaccinations on Sunday, to show that where there is a will, there is a way, with volunteers & healthcare workers going all out, with awareness that vaccines are one of the foolproof ways to combat #CovidPandemic@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/CgGu5E3VU0 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 20, 2021

Officials said the credit goes to the network of volunteers and healthcare providers who made this possible, with the understanding that vaccination is the only way to stop COVID-19.

The state reported 5,646 fresh Covid cases, while 7,772 recovered and another 50 died virus in the 24 hours ending 9 am today.

The vaccination drive, with focus on people over 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,000 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

The department officials were hopeful that the number could touch 12 lakh by the end of the drive today.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.11 lakh and 1.08 lakh vaccinations today.