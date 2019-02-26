Chandrababu Naidu Hits Out At PM Over '1000-Crore' Conspiracy In Andhra

There is a conspiracy to turn Andhra into a ''Bimar'' state, Mr Naidu said. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of hatching a "Rs 1,000 crore conspiracy" against the state with YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was supplying "money bags" to the YSRC ahead of elections in the state.

Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party cadre, Mr Naidu said "Telangana Chief Minister KCR hates Andhra Pradesh but loves Jaganmohan Reddy. TRS wants its authority to run in Andhra. They are supplying cash bags to YSRC. KCR, Jagan and Modi are hatching a Rs 1000 crore conspiracy," the TDP chief alleged.

Stepping up his attack ahead of PM Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh on March 1, Mr Naidu had on said on Saturday that he should set foot in the state only after fulfiling all the promises he had made.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also attacked political strategist and JD(U) leader Prasant Kishor, Mr Naidu alleged that he was trying to do ''Bihar politics'' in Andhra Pradesh.

"There is a conspiracy to turn Andhra into a ''Bimar'' state. BJP is doing communal politics in the country and the YSRC caste politics in the state. In my 40-year political career, there has never been a caste stamp on me," Mr Naidu said.

BJP slammed Mr Naidu for "resorting to fictitious campaigns which the people will never believe." On the other hand, YSR Congress general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy said his party has no connection with the TRS.

"If at all, we have any link, we will declare it openly and not indulge in murky politics like the TDP," he added.