Chandrababu Naidu Visits Agitating Farmers In Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati

Chandrababu Naidu said the announcement has thrust the state into a total chaos.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday visited Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati region to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals.

The leader visited Yerrabalem village village to meet the farmers whose protest entered the 15th day today.

Mr Naidu said the announcement has thrust the state into a total chaos. "TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati," he tweeted.

Anguished by the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the farmers of the region recently wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a direction to "stall the process of shifting the capital city" or else grant them "permission for mercy killing."

People of 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the capital of the state.