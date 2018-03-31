Canadian Electrocuted By Live Wire In Hyderabad, Friend Dies Trying To Save Him Solomon, who tried to rescue John, suffered an electric shock and burn injuries and was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to death.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they did not have any idea that a live wire was passing through the balcony. (Representative) Hyderabad: A 21-year-old Canadian national was electrocuted while his friend suffered burn injuries after they accidentally came in contact with a live wire while walking in the corridor of a building in Bhadradi-Kothagudem district, police said today.



The incident occurred late last evening when M N John, 21, and B Y Solomon accidentally touched the live wire while walking in the balcony of a training centre.



Solomon, who tried to rescue John, suffered an electric shock and burn injuries and was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kothagudem Sub-Division) S M Ali said.



"John too suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment," the police official added.



"Both the Canadian nationals, now working in Thailand, had come to Kothagudem town to impart training at the centre, run by a common friend, on March 24. They did not have any idea that a live wire was passing through the balcony of the building," the DSP told.



