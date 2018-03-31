Canadian Electrocuted By Live Wire In Hyderabad, Friend Dies Trying To Save Him

The incident occurred late last evening when M N John, 21, and B Y Solomon accidentally touched the live wire while walking in the balcony of a training centre.
Solomon, who tried to rescue John, suffered an electric shock and burn injuries and was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kothagudem Sub-Division) S M Ali said.
"Both the Canadian nationals, now working in Thailand, had come to Kothagudem town to impart training at the centre, run by a common friend, on March 24. They did not have any idea that a live wire was passing through the balcony of the building," the DSP told.