Andhra's 3-Capital Plan One Step Closer To Reality, Gets Governor's Nod

The Jagan Reddy government's bills for 3 capitals for Andhra Pradesh got the Governor's nod.

The decks have been cleared for Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with its plans to have three capitals for the state after Telangana was carved out of it as separate state in 2014.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan signed two Bills on Friday - the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020. The Bills were sent to the Governor on July 18 and were formally signed yesterday.

The new tri-capital plan of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government involves setting up executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.

The offices of the Chief Minister and Governor will be Visakhapatnam. The state assembly proceedings will happen in Amaravati and the high court will be located in Kurnool.

Farmers who feel they lost out because the capital us shifted out of Amaravati have approached the high court against the new plan of the YSR Congress government.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the Governor's decision on the three-capital plan a historic blunder. He termed the decision as unlawful as it is in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The government now intends to constitute a new Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area under the provisions of AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act, 2016.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)