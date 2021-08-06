On CCTV, Andhra Woman Officer Throws Sand At Superior, Alleges Harassment

The woman officer in the video has been identified as Shanthi

In dramatic moments at a government office in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, a woman officer working as the Assistant Commissioner of the Endowments Department barged into the office of the Deputy Commissioner - her superior officer - and threw a fistful of sand in his face.

The woman - Shanthi - has alleged that the Deputy Commissioner - V Pushpavardhan - has been harassing her for the past month. She was also reportedly upset by his comments about officials tasked with protecting temple assets.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera, and unfolded in front of three other officers, who were in the middle of a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner.

The CCTV footage shows Shanthi striding into the room and flinging her fistful of sand into Pushpavardhan's face.

The senior officer remains remarkably composed through the incident; he stays seated as Shanthi is seen gesticulating at her boss.

Video gone viral of woman officer barging into office of superior in endowments department while he was in meeting with 3 others & flung fistful of sand at him, alleging mental harassment; dy commissioner Pushpavardhan took charge recently & disapproved of certain practices @ndtvpic.twitter.com/7s1pNwP8vF — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) August 6, 2021

The other three officers gesture her to leave the room.

Pushpavardhan has reported the incident to his senior officers in the department.

Pushpavardhan was reportedly brought in as Deputy Commissioner less than two months ago, and recently suspended the Executive Officer of a temple over financial irregularities.

He has, however, stressed that there were no personal differences or animosities with Shanthi, who has threatened to file a police complaint alleging harassment.