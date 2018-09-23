Andhra Pradesh Lawmaker Kidari Sarveswara Rao Shot Dead By Maoists: Police

The lawmaker was attacked when he along with TDP leaders was attending an event in his constituency.

An Andhra Pradesh lawmaker was shot dead by Maoists this morning in Visakhapatnam district, police said. Kidari Sarveswara Rao, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker from Araku Valley, died on the spot and former lawmaker Shivari Soma, who was also attacked by Maoists, was taken to the hospital.

The lawmaker and Shivari Soma were attacked when they were attending an event in Livitiput, 15 km from Araku Valley. They were shot from point blank range. A large number of Maoists allegedly participated in the attack, reported news agency IANS.

The Maoists used people as human shields and escaped with weapons that the officers present at the event were carrying.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is in the US, has offered his condolences to Mr Rao's family. All elected representatives in the state have been asked to take precautions.

Mr Rao was elected from Araku, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, on YSR Congress Party ticket in the 2014 elections, defeating Soma of the TDP. Two years later, Mr Rao joined the TDP.

According to the police, both of them had received threats from Maoists in the past.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)