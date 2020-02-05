Andhra Pradesh Doctor Thrashed Allegedly By Jagan Reddy's Party Men

A doctor in Andhra Pradesh's Piduguralla was thrashed allegedly by YSRCP men.

A doctor who runs a hospital in Andhra Pradesh was beaten up brutally by a few men reportedly with links to Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's party. The MLA in Piduguralla, in Guntur district, has admitted they belong to the ruling YSR Congress party.

Four men have been arrested and have been sent to judicial custody. One of the them works directly with the MLA. Cases have been filed under multiple sections of the law.

Disturbing pictures showed bruises on the doctor's face and legs. His eyes had turned red and were swollen.

Kasu Mahesh Reddy, the MLA of Gurazala, said no one who disturbs law and order will be spared.