Auto-Driver Sold Kidney To Give Kids Better Future. Then This Happens

Madhubabu Garlapati, a 31-year-old auto-driver from Andhra Pradesh, finds himself embroiled in a harrowing tale of deception and illegal organ trafficking after being lured into selling his kidney for cash.

Madhubabu, drowning in debt from borrowing through online loan apps, was desperate when he stumbled upon an advertisement on Facebook promising a lucrative sum for a kidney donation. The promise of Rs 30 lakh seemed like a lifeline to his mounting financial woes. Little did he know, this would lead him into a nightmarish ordeal.

The Guntur resident was introduced to an agent named Basha from Vijayawada, who assured him of a straightforward transaction. A woman from Vijayawada reached out to him and narrated her experience, and how she received the promised payment on time.

He was operated upon at the Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital in Vijayawada, where they took out his kidney claiming that there is a recipient in immediate need of the organ. Before the surgery, he was even put in touch with the family of the patient, who paid him for the travel and expenses, assuring him that he would get the full amount promised after the surgery.

But despite the assurances, Madhubabu received only Rs 50,000 as payment, a fraction of what was agreed upon.

"They took advantage of my financial troubles. They made me believe I was helping someone in need," lamented Madhubabu, recounting his ordeal to local authorities.

"I agreed to the deal because I believed the money would help repay my loans and secure a better future for my children," he adds.

Investigations reveal that documents were fabricated to establish a fake relationship between Madhubabu and the recipient's family. The operation, which took Madhubabu's right kidney instead of the left as agreed, was allegedly conducted by Dr Sharath Babu, along with his accomplices involved in the illegal organ trade network.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital defended their position, citing legal documentation as the basis for proceeding with the surgery. "The hospital followed due process as per the law. Any allegations against our doctors are baseless and will be addressed through proper channels," stated the spokesperson.