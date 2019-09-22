Andhra Man Kills Wife, 1-Year-Old Daughter, Jumps Before Train: Cops

The police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

A man allegedly strangled his wife and one-year-old daughter before jumping in front of a train in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the police said today.

"The man first strangled his wife and daughter. Later, he went to Odisha and jumped in front of a moving train in Rourkela," the police said.

The police said that the man was an employee of government-based Food Corporation of India (FCI) and was living in an apartment in Visakhapatnam's PM Palem area since one year.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

