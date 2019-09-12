Andhra Pradesh To Introduce English Medium From Class 1 - 8 In 2020-21

70,000 teachers would be trained for teaching in English medium in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year. Teachers will be imparted necessary training for this purpose.

During a review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said nearly 70,000 teachers would be trained for teaching in English medium in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

He said that the vacant jobs for the post of teachers would be filled up in January every year and the teacher-student ratio would be maintained at all times. Environment, climate change and road safety would also be included in the curriculum.

"An action plan should be prepared to ensure that every mandal has one junior college and wherever possible high schools should be upgraded to junior colleges. An elaborate exercise should be carried out to identify the places where they should be set up. In the same manner, every assembly constituency should have one degree college," Mr Reddy said.

The state has decided to refurbish 44,512 schools under "Then and Now" and the first phase will cover 15,410 schools.

The chief minister said that every phase should cover panchayatraj, municipal, tribal, social, BC welfare and other schools. The first phase should be completed by March 14, 2020 and there will also be a social audit, he said.

Parents should be involved in the education of children and the quality of mid-day meals, he told the officials.

