Andhra Farmer, Family Turn To Begging To Arrange 'Bribe' To Get Land Back

Raju says 25 acres of his land has been illegally grabbed by his relative.

A farmer and his family in Andhra Pradesh have taken to begging on the streets to get their land back from their relatives. The farmer claims he is collecting money to bribe a local revenue official who allegedly withheld the ownership papers of his land. He said the family chose to beg, as a form of protest, to expose corruption.

Manyam Venkateswarulu or Raju, a farmer in Kurnool district, his wife and two children were seen with banners around their neck and a begging bowl, urging people to donate so he can "bribe" the local officer.

"Please donate so that I can pay the bribe. If you pay up, you can get any work done. I can't, so I lost my land. In the last two years, I have been struggling," Raju, 35, said.

The family has put up a banner in Telugu that reads that they had no money to arrange a bribe for the revenue official. The banner says the family is on a hunger strike to get their land back, and have urged people to donate so that the farmer can pay the bribe. Signed off by Suchi and Sujit, presumably the names of the children, the banner also says that the family fears for their safety as their protest is likely to upset the officials.

Raju said 25 acres of his land in Madhavaram village in West Godavari district was grabbed by his relatives, who had allegedly paid bribe to a revenue official who was previously posted there.

When Raju asked him, the official had reportedly said the documents are ready with the district collector and that he is ready to hand it over to his relative any time.

Frustrated with the alleged corruption, the farmer began his unique protest claiming that he too would bribe the official and get his land papers.

The Kurnool district collector, however, said Raju's claims and allegations are baseless and has asked the police to book a case for "defaming" the department. The officer said he must approach the court if there is a land dispute in the family.