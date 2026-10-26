Andhra Civic Polls: NDA Candidates Elected Unopposed To 16 Chairperson Posts

Candidates backed by Andhra Pradesh's ruling TDP-led NDA have secured unanimous victories in 16 municipal chairperson posts.

The tally comprises 14 TDP candidates, 1 Janasena candidate and 1 BJP candidate. No municipal corporation mayoral post was reported as having been decided unanimously in the Proforma-V listings.

The Proforma-V reports for the second ordinary elections to urban local bodies cover 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats across Andhra Pradesh.

Hundreds of ward-level candidates were also elected without a contest. Andhra Jyothy reported 639 unanimous ward and division victories for NDA-backed candidates statewide. These are unopposed selections, not results of votes cast in a poll.

In YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's home bastion YSR Kadapa district, candidates from the ruling alliance were elected unopposed to chairperson posts in Yerraguntla, Proddatur, Badvel, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Mydukur. The results include BJP candidate Gorla Madhulatha in Yerraguntla and TDP candidates in the other five municipalities.

In Pulivendula, the native of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Assembly constituency represented by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP candidates were elected unopposed in 20 of the municipality's 40 wards.

The State Election Commission revised the schedule after the Supreme Court directed it to examine complaints that some candidates had been prevented from filing nominations.

The Commission reopened nominations for four urban local bodies, including Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality and Mydukur Municipality, as well as Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has rescheduled polling for the 100 urban local bodies to November 1, 2026, from 7 am to 5 pm. Re-polling, if required, is scheduled for November 2, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 3, beginning at 8 am.

The revised schedule follows the Supreme Court's October 21 directions on complaints concerning the nomination process.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on October 27.