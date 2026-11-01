Jagan Reddy Alleges Violence In Andhra Local Body Elections, Demands Re-Polling

Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections witnessed brisk participation across the state on Sunday, but Pulivendula emerged as the centre of a political confrontation, with YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing the ruling TDP-led NDA of electoral intimidation, booth rigging and police complicity.

Polling began at 7 am across 92 urban local bodies, comprising 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Nearly 99.36 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 11,378 polling stations.

More than 36,000 police personnel have been deployed, with counting scheduled for November 3. Early reports indicated around 20 per cent of polling in the first two hours.

However, Pulivendula, Jagan's home turf, witnessed fresh tension. He alleged that TDP supporters were rigging booths in the presence of police, attacking YSRCP polling agents and assaulting women. He claimed his party's agents were being prevented from observing polling and accused the State Election Commissioner, District Collector and Superintendent of Police of failing to respond to complaints. He demanded re-polling in booths where irregularities had occurred.

Jagan also alleged that his helicopter was denied landing permission at the last moment while travelling to Pulivendula to cast his vote, forcing an emergency landing after it reportedly circled for around 20 minutes.

On the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities, Jagan avoided a direct response but said the Union government must provide answers.

Taking aim at NDA partners, particularly the TDP, he called for comprehensive reforms in the Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions.

"Reform is needed," Jagan said, warning that without institutional changes, fair elections could not be guaranteed.

He stressed that questions must be raised about both the election process and counting.

The TDP, meanwhile, accused YSRCP supporters of throwing stones at police and attempting to disrupt polling. It rejected the opposition's account and alleged that YSRCP was provoking unrest.