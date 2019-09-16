27 Rescued In Andhra Boat Capsize, NDRF, Navy Divers Assist Search Op

The accident took place around 1:20 pm near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal.

A day after a boat carrying 63 people capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, killing 12 onboard, rescue officials -- who managed to rescue 27 people yesterday -- resumed operation early this morning to locate the remaining people. At least 25 people are still missing in the boat tragedy which took place near Kacchuluru village, about 200 km from Amravati. The search operation to locate them was called off late Sunday because of low-light conditions.

Two helicopters and eight boats with deep divers from the Indian Navy began search operation at 5:45 am today, news agency ANI reported. They are being assisted by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A specialized deep divers team with "Side Scan Sonar" equipment from Uttarakhand will join the search operation later in the day.

The tourist boat "Royal Vasishta" had started off for the picturesque Papikondalu hill range, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam.

While the passengers were wearing life jackets, survivors complained that the driver appeared untrained and the crew was helpless in dealing with the emergency.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will undertake an aerial survey of the area and also visit the injured in the hospital. He has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to family of those killed in the tragedy.

Most of those on the boat were from Telangana. Officials said 22 of the tourists were from Hyderabad and 14 from Warangal.

Jana Sena party leader Pawan Kalyan has blamed the government for failing to issue instructions not to allow any tourist boats in the Godavari River, which has swelled in the past few days with over 5 lakh cusecs of floodwater flowing on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place.

Others criticised the driver for taking that route. State tourism minister Muthamsetty Srinivasa Rao said the capsized boat did not have necessary permissions. The boat owners, however, claim that they had all requisite permissions. They also added that the boat was not overcrowded and all the people were provided with life jackets.

Eyewitnesses said though there were life jackets available, not many were wearing and some of them took it off as it was very hot.

People who managed to wear a life jacket were able to save themselves, they said.

Officials said that the boat may have sunk to a depth of at least 300 feet and some bodies may be stuck inside.

