After Office Hall, Demolition Threat Looms Over Chandrababu Naidu Home

Andhra Pradesh government sends notice to Chandrababu Naidu over his riverside Bungalow

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and 49 others asking them to explain why their properties should not be demolished. The government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy says the properties are illegal.

The notice was pasted on the wall of Mr Naidu's sprawling bungalow on the banks of the Krishna river, where he has been living for the last four years after the state administration moved to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The notice to Mr Naidu comes days after a swanky building with glass walls that he used as a venue to meet the public, hold press conferences and conduct sundry work when he was chief minister was demolished by the new state government.

The building 'Praja Vedika', conveniently located near Mr Naidu's home, was built in 2017 at a cost of Rs 8 crore by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) government. Mr Naidu had written to the new Chief Minister on June 4 to allow him to retain the hall so that he could work from there as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Mr Naidu had hit out at Mr Reddy, saying it was foolish to destroy government property. "Many statues don't have permission (and) stand on unauthorised land," Mr Naidu had said, asking if Mr Reddy was planning to pull down statues of his father and former chief minster YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The YSR Congress decimated Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and also swept to victory in 22 of 25 parliamentary constituencies, making it the fourth-largest in parliament, behind the BJP, the Congress and the DMK.

Mr Reddy in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 had discussed issues regarding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, a demand over which Mr Naidu broke away from the National Democratic Alliance.

Special status will mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government's plans to develop its new capital Amravati. This has been a long-standing demand of Andhra Pradesh government since Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.

