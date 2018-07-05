On The Cards: A Gaming University In Andhra Pradesh

The gaming univerity aims to provide 50,000 jobs in 10 years.

A 'Design University for Gaming' is on the cards in Andhra Prdaesh's Vishakhapatnam.

A delegation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) met the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on Wednesday and the two entered into an agreement to establish a 'Gaming Digital Learning Hub' in the city.

After finalizing the agreement, they also met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The UNESCO delegation asked the Chief Minister for an allocation of 100 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for developing the city as "International Gaming and Digital Learning Hub".

The two plan to develop Edutech gaming in the state and aim to provide 50,000 jobs in 10 years.

Gaming Technology will be the best source of income in future and IT giants like UBSoft, Samsung, Microsoft etc are ready to establish their centres in Visakhapatnam, the UNESCO delegates told the Chief Minister.

Mr Naidu asked them to develop Andhra Pradesh as knowledge economy - innovation valley.