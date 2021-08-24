9 Students From 2 Andhra Pradesh Schools Test Positive For Covid

Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened from 16th August (Representational)

As many as nine students from two government schools have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

With this, the schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

COVID tests were conducted in a high school at Pedapalaparru village and an elementary school at Guraja village on Friday. Eight students from the high school and a class 3 student from the elementary school had contracted the disease.

Naresh, Mudinepalli Mandal Education Officer (MEO), said, "Samples were collected from 40 students and others. If necessary, we will consult with the District Education Officer (DEO) and extend holidays. The doctors and ANMs of the PHC are conducting tests. After that entire school will be sanitized. If any new cases arise, holidays will be declared."

