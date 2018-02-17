7 Workers Die Of Asphyxiation After Chemical Residue In Andhra Pradesh Drain The incident occurred when one of the workers got into the drain at the hatchery premises in Palamaneru mandal, for cleaning it. As he fell unconscious due to asphyxiation, eight other workers got down to rescue him and suffered the same fate, they said, adding the sewer had chemical residue.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police have launched a manhunt for the hatchery manager who is on the run following the deaths. Amaravati: At least seven workers of a private hatchery died of asphyxiation inside a drain in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the police said.



The incident occurred when one of the workers got into the drain at the hatchery premises in Palamaneru mandal, for cleaning it. As he fell unconscious due to asphyxiation, eight other workers got down to rescue him and suffered the same fate, they said, adding the sewer had chemical residue.



Residents of nearby Morum village rushed to the hatchery, broke open the drain's hatch and pulled out the trapped workers. Four of them died on the spot, while three others died while undergoing treatment, the police said.



One worker regained consciousness following treatment and was stated to be stable, while another worker was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor, they said.



Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa, who also handles the Home portfolio, expressed grief over the incident and spoke to the Chittoor district Superintendent of Police about it.



Expressing shock over the deaths, State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas directed the health authorities to ensure proper medical care for the workers undergoing treatment.



YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy also expressed grief over the incident.



Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the hatchery manager who is on the run following the deaths.



An investigation into the incident is under way, the police said, adding, according to their initial assessment there was "serious negligence" on part of the hatchery management in ensuring adequate safety measures at the site.



