6 Months After Andhra Cop Dies, He Receives Transfer Order

In a faux pas, a "dead" senior police officer in Andhra Pradesh was last night transferred and asked to report to the police headquarters.Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Ramanjaneyulu, who was posted in the Tirumala special branch, died more than six months back due to some health issues, but his name figured in the list of 16 DSPs who were transferred.As the gaffe left the police brass embarrassed, a senior police official said Director General of Police Nanduri Sambasiva Rao has ordered an internal inquiry.A police spokesperson in a statement today said the transfer figured in the list "due to a clerical error"."It stands cancelled," he added.The Police Establishment Board, headed by the DGP, that met here yesterday recommended the transfer and posting of 16 deputy superintendents of police across the state.An order to this effect was issued after midnight in which Ramanjaneyulu was transferred out from the Tirumala special branch and asked to "report to the police headquarters".As news broke out today about the gaffe, the DGP, who was celebrating his birthday, ordered an internal inquiry as to how the deceased DSP's name cropped up in the list.Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa also reportedly gave an earful to the police top brass as the incident left the government embarrassed.