Chandrababu Naidu Detained Before Rally Against Andhra 3-Capital Proposal

Chandrababu Naidu had called for a rally in Tirupati near Renigunta (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was detained at Andhra Pradesh's Renigunta Airport where several TDP members were detained on Saturday after section 144 was imposed at the airport ahead of Mr Naidu's arrival.

TDP members, who gathered at the airport to welcome Chandrababu Naidu, were detained by the police as a preventive security measure.

Earlier, Mr Naidu had called for a rally in Tirupati, near Renigunta, against the three-capital proposal by the Andhra government. However, Tirupati police officials have stated that no permission was granted for any rally in the city.

On Thursday, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu carried out a rally in Krishna district's Machilipatnam to seek people's support for his demand to retain the state capital in Amaravati.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals, Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool along with Amaravati for the purpose of "decentralised development".

The protests against the three capital proposal for Andhra Pradesh has entered the 25th day.

Protests are happening all across the state including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deployed in these areas.