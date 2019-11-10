24-Year-Old Man Killed In Fight Over Rs 2 In Andhra Pradesh

The police have registered a murder case against the accused. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh was killed in an argument over Rs 2, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari on Saturday.

Suvarnaraju, 24, a construction worker, had gone to a cycle shop for inflating his cycle tyres. Since he did not have two rupees to pay, an argument broke out between him and the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper's friend picked up an iron rod and hit Suvarnaraju on his head. Locals rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused.

