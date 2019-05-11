13 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With SUV In Andhra Pradesh

A collision happened between a tourist bus and a Ford Gurkha in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Andhra Pradesh | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: May 11, 2019 19:29 IST
People crowd around the vehicles after they collided in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool today.


Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: 

Thirteen people were killed several others injured after a tourist bus and an SUV collided in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district today.

Pictures of the accident, released by news agency ANI, show people crowded around the vehicles, a white and yellow tourist bus and a Ford Gurkha.

Under impact of the collision with the bus, the SUV is seen tilted on one side.

More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)



