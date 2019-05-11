13 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With SUV In Andhra Pradesh

People crowd around the vehicles after they collided in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool today.

Thirteen people were killed several others injured after a tourist bus and an SUV collided in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district today.

Pictures of the accident, released by news agency ANI, show people crowded around the vehicles, a white and yellow tourist bus and a Ford Gurkha.

Under impact of the collision with the bus, the SUV is seen tilted on one side.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

