11 Killed In Collision Between Truck, Van And Bike In Andhra Pradesh

At least 11 people were killed in a crash between a truck, a van and a motorcycle on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway, about 90 km from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Friday, the police said.

The crushed bodies have been removed from the site of the accident.

The truck, loaded with water bottles, crashed into a road divider, hurtled to the other side and rammed the van and motorcycle, the police said.

Police said the accident might have happened after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

