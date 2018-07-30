Foreign Tourist Allegedly Molested By Hospital Staffer In Amritsar

Police got the CCTV footage of the incident from the hospital and arrested the accused (Representational)

A young woman tourist from Netherlands, who was in the city along with her mother, was allegedly molested by a hospital staff.

The 20-year-old woman in a statement told the police that she was staying in a hotel in Amritsar. After complaining of severe stomach pain, she visited the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh said.

There a male staffer allegedly molested her, Mr Singh said, adding that CCTV footage of the incident has been procured from the hospital and the accused, Ashish Rai, arrested.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered, he said.