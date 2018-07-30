Foreign Tourist Allegedly Molested By Hospital Staffer In Amritsar

The 20-year-old woman in a statement told the police that she was staying in a hotel in Amritsar

Amritsar | | Updated: July 30, 2018 03:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Foreign Tourist Allegedly Molested By Hospital Staffer In Amritsar

Police got the CCTV footage of the incident from the hospital and arrested the accused (Representational)

Amritsar: 

A young woman tourist from Netherlands, who was in the city along with her mother, was allegedly molested by a hospital staff.

The 20-year-old woman in a statement told the police that she was staying in a hotel in Amritsar. After complaining of severe stomach pain, she visited the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh said.

There a male staffer allegedly molested her, Mr Singh said, adding that CCTV footage of the incident has been procured from the hospital and the accused, Ashish Rai, arrested.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amritsar CrimeAmritsar newsWoman Molestated

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................