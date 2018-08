Police said efforts are on to trace the robbers. (Representational)

A group of unidentified armed men looted Rs 38 lakh from the cash van of a bank in Amritsar on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at village Nangal Pannua where the robbers, who came on a car, intercepted the van at gunpoint, they said.

They then threw chilly powder in the eyes of the driver and then ran away with the cash, they added.

Police said efforts are on to trace the robbers.