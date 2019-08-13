2 UP Policemen, Caught On Camera, Thrash Each Other Allegedly Over Bribe

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The video shows six people including two policemen in uniform quarreling over something with a person who is inside a police van.

Allahabad | | Updated: August 13, 2019 21:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 UP Policemen, Caught On Camera, Thrash Each Other Allegedly Over Bribe

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump on Sunday


Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 

Two policemen were seen thrashing each other with wooden sticks allegedly over a bribe, in a video which went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday.

The video shows six people including two policemen in uniform quarreling over something with a person who is inside a police van.

Moments later, the two pick up wooden sticks and start beating each other, while three others try to stop them, which they manage to do after some time.

Later, four people are seen leaving the spot in the police van while the petrol pump in-charge is seen standing there with his helper.

"The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now," said Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime.

Further investigation is underway.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PrayagrajAllahabadUttar Pradesh UP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KashmirPunjab BandhIndependence DayRILPNR StatusJio GigaFiberDelhi RainRealme 3iJio FiberMission MangalSamsung Galaxy Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................