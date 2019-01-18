At Kumbh Mela 2019, Unique 'Toilet Cafeteria' A Big Draw. See Pics

With commode-style chairs, the cafe is subtly pressing the importance of sanitation and hygiene.

At Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj, a unique 'toilet cafeteria' is drawing the attention of many. With commode-style chairs, the cafe is subtly pressing the importance of sanitation and hygiene. Inside the cafeteria, messages like "Trip to toilet will save trip to doctor", "Don't forget to wash hands after a toilet visit" underscore the health lessons further. In an innovative style, the 'toilet cafeteria' manages to drive the point home.

Here are some pictures of the 'Toilet Cafetaria' at Kumbh:





"Trip to toilet will save trip to doctor", indeed.



The Kumbh Mela, which started on the auspicious occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on January 15, will end on March 4. More than 10 crore pilgrims are expected to take a dip in 'Sangam' - a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during the 55-day long mega event.

On Day 1 of the Kumbh, referred as "Shahi Snan", around 2.2 crore people took the holy bath in the Sangam. Devotees believe that taking dip in the holy Ganga water will pave the way for their salvation.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the leaders who offered prayers at the Sangam.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela 2019, which is over thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013, making the mega pilgrimage the costliest ever.

The Kumbh Mela has its roots in a Hindu tradition. According to holy texts, god Vishnu wrested a golden pot containing the nectar of immortality from the demons. In a 12-day fight for possession, four drops fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik, which share the Kumbhs as a result.