Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Pravin Togadia Is Missing, His Party Blames Cops Sources in the police said, Mr Togadia was in VHP office in the morning and left around 11 am in an auto-rickshaw following which he went untraceable.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan police went to Pravin Togadia's house to arrest him in an old case (File) Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia has gone "missing" from Ahmedabad and police have formed four teams to trace him. Mr Togadiya's organisation has, however, claimed that the police detained him in connection with an old case filed against him in Rajasthan; the police have denied allegations and said they were investigating his whereabouts.



According to the police, a team of Rajasthan Police at around 10 am had gone to Mr Togadia's home to execute an arrest warrant against him in a hate-speech case that dates back to 2015, but could not find him at his place. The team then left.



VHP workers, then, laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj-Gandhinagar highway demanding that the police immediately locate him.



Sources in the police said, Mr Togadia was in VHP office in the morning and left around 11 am in an auto-rickshaw. Since then he was untraceable.



"Our International Working President Pravin Togadia is missing since 10 am today. The responsibility of his whereabouts and security lies with the administration," the VHP's Gujarat unit general secretary Ranchod Bharwad told reporters. He, however, said it was not yet confirmed whether Mr Togadia was arrested or not.



"Mr Togadia was not at all arrested by our team. As per my information, the Rajasthan Police team is returning without executing the arrest warrant, as Mr Togadia was not found in Ahmedabad. It is a rumour that Mr Togadia is in our custody which is not true at all," said Inspector General of Police, Bharatpur range, Alok Kumar Vashishtha.



Gujarat Police officials said the Rajasthan Police had sought their help in executing the arrest warrant against Mr Togadia.



"Rajasthan Police today sought our help to execute the warrant against Pravin Togadia, as his residence falls in our area. The warrant, related to section 188 of the IPC, was issued by a sessions court in Gangapur. We took the Rajasthan Police to Mr Togadia's residence but he was not found there," said Sola police station inspector J S Patel.



A group of VHP workers also blocked the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway, but police broke up the protest.



