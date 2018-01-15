Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Pravin Togadia Is Missing, His Party Blames Cops

According to the police, a team of Rajasthan Police at around 10 am had gone to Mr Togadia's home to execute an arrest warrant against him in a hate-speech case that dates back to 2015, but could not find him at his place. The team then left.
VHP workers, then, laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj-Gandhinagar highway demanding that the police immediately locate him.
Sources in the police said, Mr Togadia was in VHP office in the morning and left around 11 am in an auto-rickshaw. Since then he was untraceable.
"Our International Working President Pravin Togadia is missing since 10 am today. The responsibility of his whereabouts and security lies with the administration," the VHP's Gujarat unit general secretary Ranchod Bharwad told reporters. He, however, said it was not yet confirmed whether Mr Togadia was arrested or not.
"Mr Togadia was not at all arrested by our team. As per my information, the Rajasthan Police team is returning without executing the arrest warrant, as Mr Togadia was not found in Ahmedabad. It is a rumour that Mr Togadia is in our custody which is not true at all," said Inspector General of Police, Bharatpur range, Alok Kumar Vashishtha.
Gujarat Police officials said the Rajasthan Police had sought their help in executing the arrest warrant against Mr Togadia.
Comments
A group of VHP workers also blocked the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway, but police broke up the protest.