Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Allegedly Assaulted By Cop Over Accident

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Reeva was allegedly assaulted today by a police constable following a minor accident involving her car in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, police said.The police have detained constable Sajay Ahir in connection with the incident.The incident occurred at Saru Section road in Jamnagar when Reeva Jadeja's car hit the motorcycle of the constable who attacked her, said Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul."The policeman physically assaulted Reeva Jadeja after her car hit his motorbike. We are providing all possible help to her and will take strict action against the policeman," he said. An eyewitness said the policeman thrashed Reeva Jadeja "brutally". "The policeman mercilessly thrashed Reeva and even pulled her hair during an altercation. We saved her from his clutches," Vijaysinh Chavda told reporters.Mr Jadeja is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a Chennai Super Kings all-rounder.