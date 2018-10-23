After Death Of 23 Lions, Carcasses Of 3 Cubs Found Near Gir

Locals had alerted the forest staff after spotting the carcass of a lion cub on the outskirts of Khadadhar village of Amreli district. After that, two others were found.

Ahmedabad | | Updated: October 23, 2018 00:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Death Of 23 Lions, Carcasses Of 3 Cubs Found Near Gir

investigation has revealed that the three cubs were killed by other lions. (Representational)

Ahmedabad: 

The carcasses of three lion cubs were found on the outskirts of a village in Amreli district near the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest department officials said.

Primary investigation has revealed that the three cubs were killed by male lions during infighting between prides, a statement from the department read

Locals had alerted the forest staff after spotting the carcass of a lion cub on the outskirts of Khadadhar village of Amreli district.

"Upon reaching the spot, the forest staff found two more carcasses of lion cubs from a nearby area. Forensic experts and veterinary doctors found canine teeth marks on their bodies. 

"Carcass of a nilgai, killed by lions, was also found in the area. These signs indicated that the cubs might have been killed by other male lions during an in-fight" the statement said, adding that a panel of doctors would conduct a post-mortem. 

Earlier last month, as many as 23 lions had died in Gir forest 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

lionsgir lionsgir lion deaths

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaHyundai SantroTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................