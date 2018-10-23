After Death Of 23 Lions, Carcasses Of 3 Cubs Found Near Gir

investigation has revealed that the three cubs were killed by other lions. (Representational)

The carcasses of three lion cubs were found on the outskirts of a village in Amreli district near the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest department officials said.

Primary investigation has revealed that the three cubs were killed by male lions during infighting between prides, a statement from the department read

Locals had alerted the forest staff after spotting the carcass of a lion cub on the outskirts of Khadadhar village of Amreli district.

"Upon reaching the spot, the forest staff found two more carcasses of lion cubs from a nearby area. Forensic experts and veterinary doctors found canine teeth marks on their bodies.

"Carcass of a nilgai, killed by lions, was also found in the area. These signs indicated that the cubs might have been killed by other male lions during an in-fight" the statement said, adding that a panel of doctors would conduct a post-mortem.

Earlier last month, as many as 23 lions had died in Gir forest

