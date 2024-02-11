Wife Away, Agra Man Poisons Son And Mother, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

Tarun Chouhan killed his mother, his son and then died by suicide, say cops

A man allegedly poisoned his mother and 12-year-old son and then died by suicide at their Agra home, police have said. Tarun Chouhan's wife was visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar and is now on her way back after she was informed about the tragedy.

According to police, the family's domestic help reached their home this morning and found Tarun's body hanging from the ceiling. The bodies of his mother and son were on the bed. She then informed neighbours and police were called in.

Senior police officer Suraj Rai said the family had four members - Tarun Chouhan, his wife, his son and his mother. "His wife left for Khatu Shyam ji temple yesterday. It appears that Tarun first poisoned his son and his mother and then died by suicide. Probe is on," he said. The officer said the autopsy report will confirm the cause of death.

The three deaths have sparked panic in the residential neighbourhood.

Neighbours said Tarun's mother was not keeping well for a long time. Amid reports that debt burden could be the reason behind the tragedy, a neighbour said, "We don't know why he was upset. Tarun had taken a Pepsi dealership a while ago and suffered heavy losses. He had then sold a part of his house to clear the debt. We don't know what happened now. This will come to light once his wife returns. We would also know if she went by herself or he asked her to go as part of his plan."