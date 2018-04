Water Crisis Hits Agra, Activists Demand Cleaning Of Yamuna

With the Yamuna totally dry and a fast depleting water table, the citizens of Agra are facing an acute water shortage.Against a demand of 400 MLD, the current water supply is only around 250 MLD and the Mayor, Navin Jain, who heads the Jal Sansthan, has stepped up efforts to stop wastage of water and ensure operational efficiency of the pumping stations.Citizens' protests, demanding more water, have become an everyday affair.