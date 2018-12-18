Watch: 'Don't You Realise My Power?': UP BJP Lawmaker Threatens Officer

BJP MLA Udaybhan Choudhary screams at SDM Garima Singh: "Don't you know I am an MLA?"

A BJP lawmaker from Agra in Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera threatening and abusing a top officer. Udaybhan Chaudhary, 70, the Fatehpur Sikri lawmaker, had gone to meet Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh this morning along with a group of protesting farmers.

'Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realise my power, the power of democracy?' Mr Chaudhary was heard screaming at Ms Singh in the video.

#WATCH Agra: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh, says 'Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy?' He had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/3lfTlXAi46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

Much of what he said was drowned in noisy slogans of "SDM murdabad (down with SDM)" by the group with him.

The lawmaker alleged that the official had refused to listen to the farmers, who reportedly wanted her to talk to banks over loan repayments.

People on Twitter sharply reacted to the threatening video, which already has thousands of views. Some said, "Sure people will show the power of democracy in next election to this 'powerful' Chaudhary" while others said, "These politicians forget that we vote them to power.. without us they are nothing."

Last year, Mr Choudhary was named in a First Information Report for allegedly instigating a mob in Agra's Sadar Bazar.