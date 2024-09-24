UP Boy Kidnapped At 7 Is Lawyer Now, Gets Kidnappers Sentenced After 17 Years

Harsh Garg was kidnapped on February 10, 2007.

An Agra court has sentenced an accused arrested for kidnapping a child to life imprisonment.

It has been a week since the sentence was delivered by Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Bakshi. However, it has been 17 years since the child was kidnapped from outside his home in Kheragarh, Agra.

In these 17 years, Harsh Garg has changed from a seven-year-old boy to a 24-year-old lawyer, as he successfully presented his case in court, and ended up prosecuting his kidnappers.

Mr Garg was kidnapped on February 10, 2007. His father, Ravi Kumar Garg, was shot for trying to intervene during the kidnapping. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 55 lakh for Mr Garg's release. He was recovered from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, by the police after 26 days.

Following the incident, police arrested eight people - Guddan Kachhi, Rajesh Sharma, Rajkumar, Fateh Singh alias Chhiga, Amar Singh, Balveer, Ramprakash, and Bheem alias Bhikhari. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each. However, four other accused in the case were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

"We are glad to see that justice has been served, reinstating our faith in the judicial system of the country," Mr Garg said.

His testimony played a crucial role in the case. He gave first-hand accounts of his kidnapping and the subsequent trauma he endured at a tender age due to the incident. Determined to ensure justice for himself and others affected by crime, Mr Garg pursued a law degree and graduated in 2022. Since then, he has been participating in the proceedings of the case.

On September 17, 2024, Mr Garg gave a closing argument in court that highlighted the importance of holding his kidnappers accountable.

"I attended every hearing and ensured that all witnesses appeared on their scheduled dates," he said. Currently preparing for judicial examinations, he aims to further his career in law while advocating for justice.