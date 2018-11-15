Leopard Rescued After Getting Hit By Vehicle Near Agra Fort, Dies

CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the vehicle which hit the leopard: Officials

A leopard, which was rescued from a canal near Agra Fort after it was injured, died, officials said on Thursday.

The leopard was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a road near the fort and was trapped in the dry canal around it. A team of forest officials and NGO personnel had rescued the leopard on Tuesday.

He died due to his injuries on Wednesday night at a veterinary medical centre.

According to Baiju Raj, the centre-in-charge of the NGO, Wildlife SOS, the X-ray report clearly showed deep injuries to the spinal chord, paralysing the lower half of the animal which did not respond to treatment and medication.

A postmortem was conducted on Thursday morning and the body was burnt in front of a panel of veterinarians and forest officials, Mr Raj told PTI.

Agra Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Mittal said the CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the vehicle which hit the leopard.

