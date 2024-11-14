In Pics: Taj Mahal Disappears Behind Thick Blanket Of Smog

The air quality index in Agra stood at 193.

A thick blanket of smog covered the Taj Mahal on Thursday morning as the pollution levels worsened in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Visuals showed the UNESCO World Heritage site disappearing behind the smog, making it barely visible to tourists.

In one of the pictures, tourists can be seen walking towards the Taj Mahal, but with no visibility in front of them.

According to the Central Pollution of Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index in Agra stood at 193 in the 'moderate' category.

The minimum temperature in Agra stood at 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department, in its bulletin, said that fog or mist would occur on Thursday. The dense fog is expected to continue till Monday, it said.

The increased smog and pollution are due to the rising stubble burning in nearby areas.

Last week, the Centre doubled the stubble burning fine in Delhi and adjoining areas due to the plummeting air quality. According to the new rules, farmers having land of less than two acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000, while the fine will be Rs 10,000 for farmers having land of two acres or more but less than five acres. Farmers having land of more than five acres shall pay an environmental compensation of Rs 30,000.