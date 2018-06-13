Road Built Over Dog's Body In Agra. It Was Alive, Allege Residents

Passersby were shocked to see the dog's body burried under the newly-built road.

The dog was dug out for burying.

Hot tar was poured over the body of a dog while Agra's Fatehbad road was being constructed on Tuesday night. Residents allege the dog was alive. According to them, the animal was howling in pain but the construction workers ignored it and continued laying the road.One report suggested that the workers couldn't see the dog as they were working at night and it was dark.Govind Parashar, a right-wing activist in Agra, claimed that he saw the dog's legs buried under the newly-built road and it was squirming in pain. Moments later, he alleged, the dog died.

"I felt really bad and I wanted to bury the dog, so we got the dog's body dug out," he said.



"I also wanted that road construction workers get a lesson so that they don't do this again, so I filed a complaint against the construction company," said Mr Parashar.



Activists from various organisations gathered at the spot and seized the vehicles of the construction crew.



A Public Works Department engineer, Naresh Kumar, said the construction company, RP Infraventure Private Limited, would be sent notice as a warning.