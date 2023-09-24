Protesters, Cops Clash In Agra After Anti-Encroachment Drive At Religious Group's Campus

Protesters clash with the police at an anti-encroachment drive in Agra

Protesters clashed with the police during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh's Agra today. The police had to baton-charge the crowds after they came under attack from stone-throwers.

The anti-encroachment drive, which has been going on for two days, against a religious group that has allegedly encroached upon a strip of land. Sources said the encroachment happened over the period of a few decades.

This appears to be the first time the local authorities and the administration are taking action against the encroachers, residents said.

Yesterday, bulldozers of the Agra authorities escorted by the police went in and broke down some gates and a few structures.

The police said there were rumours today that the gates have been re-erected, after which they had to go to the area. When they reached there, they found there were many people who supported the religious group.

Visuals show even women and children participating in the protest. The police said stone-throwing was a major threat.

The authorities have said they plan to clear this area of all encroachments, but the other side says there are no encroachments here.

The situation is still tense.