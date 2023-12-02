5 Killed After Truck Collides With Auto On Delhi-Agra Highway

The crossing near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal in Agra is infamous for such fatal accidents.

Five people including a woman died and one person got injured when a truck collided with an auto in Agra today. The horrific accident happened on Delhi-Agra Highway this evening. The truck driver is on the run since the accident, said police.

The accident happened near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing in Agra between 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm and lead to a huge traffic jam as crowd gathered at the accident site.

"The accident happened on National Highway 2 that goes towards Mathura. A truck collided with an auto which lead to death of five people. One person got injured in the accident," said a police official.

The crossing near Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal in Agra is infamous for such fatal accidents. The locals reportedly have been demanding construction of an underpass near the crossing but no action has yet been taken.

