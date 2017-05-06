United States Former President Barack Obama To Back Healthy Eating At Milan Food Conference

Barack Obama will be the keynote speaker at a food innovation conference this month in Milan, the latest move by the former US President to help foster healthy eating.

May 06, 2017
Obama will be the keynote speaker at a food innovation conference this month in Milan (AFP)

Milan:  Barack Obama will be the keynote speaker at a food innovation conference this month in Milan, the latest move by the former US President to help foster healthy eating.

The third edition of "Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit" will be held May 9-11, focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution.

More than 200 speakers from around the world are expected to attend, with Mr Obama giving the keynote address on May 9.

He will also participate in a discussion with Sam Kass, a former White House chef and the former president's advisor on nutrition policy.

Advocating healthy eating was a particular concern of Michelle Obama's while she was First Lady, including her Let's Move initiative to fight childhood obesity -- which dovetailed with the president's landmark health care reforms.

The speech comes shortly before Mr Obama is scheduled to hold a public discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on May 25 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

