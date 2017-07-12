Turkish Police Kill 5 In Raid On ISIS Cell: Report

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Turkish police killed five ISIS terrorists in a raid on a house in the city of Konya on Wednesday and four police were slightly wounded, the Dogan news agency said.Special forces police launched the operation at the house in the Meram district of Konya, in central Turkey, at 5:15 a.m. (0215 GMT) because they believed the terrorist cell was planning an attack, the agency said.Police sealed off the area and approaching vehicles were searched after the clash, which occurred during raids conducted by the police on 10 different addresses in Konya, it said.Five Kalashnikov rifles and a pistol were seized during the raid on the house, it added.ISIS terrorists have in the past carried out gun and bomb attacks in Turkey. In recent years, thousands of foreign fighters had joined the terrorist group in their self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq, many passing through Turkey.Ankara has detained more than 5,000 ISIS suspects and deported some 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials.(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)