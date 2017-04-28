Queen Elizabeth II To 'Dress-Down' For UK Parliament Opening

For the first time in more than 40 years, Queen Elizabeth II will "dress-down" for the new UK Parliament opening following the snap elections on June 8 due to shortage of time to rehearse for the event.British Prime Minister Theresa May had taken everyone by surprise when she declared a snap general election earlier this month.The 91-year-old monarch is responsible for the ceremonial opening of parliament business every year, which involves considerable pomp and ceremony including being dressed up in flowing robes.According to 'The Times', this time the Queen will wear a day dress and hat for the ceremony instead and not the imperial state crown as she delivers the Queen's Speech outlining the government's plans for the year ahead on June 19.It will be the first time since 1974, when then Prime Minister Edward Heath had called a snap election, that the Queen has not worn the full ceremonial regalia for a state opening.The changes have been agreed between Buckingham Palace, the UK government and parliamentary authorities because rehearsals for the state opening, which will now take place on June 19, clash with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony held to mark the monarch's official birthday in the second week of June.The date also means that the Queen has had to cancel the Order of the Garter ceremony when she hands over royal medals at Windsor Castle.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "To allow her majesty to attend in support of the parliamentary and constitutional process, the Queen's programme of engagements has been revised."As a result, the annual service for the Order of the Garter, which had been due to take place on 19th June, has been cancelled. Additionally, owing to the revised calendar, the state opening of Parliament will take place with reduced ceremonial elements," it said.