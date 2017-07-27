Panama Papers: Pakistan Supreme Court Verdict On Nawaz Sharif Tomorrow

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family was named in the Panama Papers, which comprised 11.5 million documents, showing how some of the world's most powerful people secreted away their money in offshore holdings.

World | | Updated: July 27, 2017 21:00 IST
The Pakistan Supreme Court will announce its verdict at 11:30 am

Islamabad:  The Pakistan Supreme Court will announce the Panama Papers verdict involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family on Friday, the courts registrar said on Thursday.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will announce the decision at 11.30 am, which was reserved on July 21, Dunya news reported.

While two judges recommended disqualification of Prime Minister Sharif in their April 20 judgement, three other judges had recommended the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the ruling family offshore investments.

The JIT reportedly recommended PM Sharif's disqualification to the Supreme Court earlier this month. The top court reserved its decision.

