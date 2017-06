Over 100 Feared Buried In Landslide In China's Sichuan: Reports

Around 100 people are feared buried after a landslide smashed through their village in southwest China's Sichuan Province early Saturday, state media reported, with an emergency rescue operation underway.Some 40 homes in the village of Xinmo were swallowed by the cascading debris after the side of a mountain collapsed, blocking a two kilometer (one mile) stretch of river, state news agency Xinhua said, citing local officials.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

