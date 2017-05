EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

19 people have been killed in a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, police said Tuesday. There were scenes of panic as audience fled the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described a "huge bomb-like bang" in the foyer area at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.