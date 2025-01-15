Indian-Origin Nurse Critical After Patient Stabs Her With Scissors At UK Hospital

An Indian-origin nurse, who was stabbed by a patient with a pair of scissors at a hospital in the United Kingdom, is in critical condition. Achamma Cherian, 57, was subjected to the unwarranted wrath of a patient while on duty at the acute medical unit of Royal Oldham Hospital in Manchester on Saturday.

The nurse, who is a mother of two, remains in hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries, which police describe as serious and “believed to be life-changing”.

"Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time," Superintendent Matt Walker said, according to a report by BBC.

Police have arrested the accused, Rumon Haque (37) from the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. It is understood he attacked Ms Cherian whilst he was being assessed at about 11.30 pm, during what is typically one of the hospital's busiest shifts.

Haque, a resident of Royton in Oldham, appeared at Manchester magistrates court on Tuesday and was charged with attempting to murder the nurse and for possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was remanded in custody following a brief hearing and not asked to enter any plea.

Haque will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Feb 18.

According to a report by The Guardian, the staff at the hospital were “incredibly shocked and saddened”.

“Our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family...Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening,” said Heather Caudle, the chief nursing officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the Royal Oldham hospital.

She said that all services at the hospital remained open, and staff would continue to support police with their investigation.

According to an NHS staff survey last year, healthcare workers face high levels of physical violence, with 13.7 per cent of employees having experienced at least one incident of physical violence in the previous year, rising to 27.6 per cent for ambulance staff.