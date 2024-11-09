2017 Manchester Attack Survivors Win $58,000 Over Hoax Claims

Two survivors of the 2017 bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Friday won £45,000 ($58,000) in damages from a former TV producer who claimed the attack was a hoax.

Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve sued Richard Hall over claims made in videos and a book that they were "crisis actors" employed by the state as part of an elaborate deception.

Martin Hibbert sustained a spinal cord injury in the attack, and his daughter suffered severe brain damage.

Richard Hall argued that he was acting in the public interest by filming Martin Hibbert's daughter outside her home, but the High Court in London agreed with Martin Hibbert's claim for harassment.

Judge Karen Steyn called Richard Hall's behaviour "a negligent, indeed reckless, abuse of media freedom" and on Friday ordered him to pay Martin Hibbert and his daughter each £22,500 in damages.

Richard Hall must also pay 90 percent of their legal costs, currently estimated at £260,000.

"The claimants are both vulnerable. The allegations are serious and distressing," said the judge.

Jonathan Price, lawyer for the claimants, said that Richard Hall "insisted that the terrorist attack in which the claimants were catastrophically injured did not happen and that the claimants were participants or 'crisis actors' in a state-orchestrated hoax, who had repeatedly, publicly and egregiously lied to the public for monetary gain."

Martin Hibbert welcomed the ruling, adding: "I want this case to open up the door for change, and for it to protect others from what we have been put through.

"It proves and has highlighted... that there is protection within the law, and it sends out a message to conspiracy theorists that you cannot ignore all acceptable evidence and harass innocent people."

Islamic extremist Salman Abedi, aided by his brother, Hashem Abedi, killed 22 people and injured 1,017 during the suicide bombing at the end of the concert by the US singer.

