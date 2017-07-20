Germany Seizes 3.8 Tonnes Of Cocaine In Large Drug Bust

In total 3.8 tonnes of cocaine wrapped in colourful packs were exhibited by the Hamburg Customs Authority on wooden pallets after three operations at the port

World | | Updated: July 20, 2017 18:17 IST
The intercepted cocaine is worth about $920 million (Representational)

Berlin:  The German customs authorities on Thursday seized 3.8 tonnes of cocaine at the Hamburg port in the largest drug shipment they had so far intercepted, officials said.

The massive haul arrived from Uruguay and Paraguay, according to statements by German Customs Director Uwe Schroder and German Finance Secretary of State Werner Gatzer at a press conference in Hamburg, Efe news reported.

"In total 3.8 tonnes of cocaine wrapped in colourful packs were exhibited by the Hamburg Customs Authority on wooden pallets after three operations at the port," an official customs tweet said along with a photograph of the drug haul.

The impounded cocaine had an 85-90 per cent purity and would have been worth some 800 million euro ($920 million) at street market prices.

The cocaine arrived in Hamburg on board shipping containers whose cargo manifests described the contents as pet food and coal. Its final destination, according to reports, was not Germany but Belgium.

